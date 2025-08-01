Falcons fans relieved after seeing video of a healthy Jalon Walker

Every Atlanta Falcons fan cannot wait to see former UGA Bulldog Jalon Walker on the field, which is why everyone was freaking out when news broke that he wasn't participating in practice due to injury.

However, Raheem Morris eased those concerns when he said he was dealing with a minor hamstring issue that they are handling with the utmost precaution.

And now we have a video of him moving around like he is healthy.

Leonard Floyd went first, followed by the rookie. As you can see, he is moving well for a guy who is dealing with a hamstring.

Atlanta Falcons finally get their top rookie back on the field

The biggest concern hearing about Jalon Walker's injury was if he would be able to play in Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

The Falcons need him; it is as simple as that. They are counting on their rookies to provide pass rush, and Walker is a big part of that.

James Pearce Jr. has been dominating practice, but he can only do so much. He needs his fellow first-round pick on the field to help take pressure off of him.

The other thing you have to think about is how important practice is for Walker. He will mostly be playing as an edge rusher as a rookie, which is a position he has limited experience at since he wasn't a full-time rusher at Georgia.

But it appears everything will be up from here after seeing that video. No longer is he spending him time on the sideline with the oft-injured Troy Andersen.

It will be interesting to see if he takes the field a week from today in the Falcons' preseason game against the Lions.

Raheem Morris didn't play the starters very much last year, so, at the very most, he will only get a few snaps, if he is fully healthy.

More Falcons news: