Mysterious Jalon Walker injury has Falcons fans panicking about his future

The Atlanta Falcons already sustained a significant injury to wide receiver Darnell Mooney who will miss the rest of training camp, at the very least.

And now they might have another problem as their first-round steal in April, Jalon Walker, has been held out of team drills early in training camp. We have received little information about why, which has left almost everyone panicking about his Week 1 status, and beyond.

#Falcons Jalon Walker is working on a side field with Troy Andersen, who is on PUP. No helmets for either. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) July 29, 2025

It is worth noting that Troy Andersen was placed on the 'Physically Unable to Perform' list to start training camp as he deal with another injury. The fact that Walker has been hanging around him is not a good sign.

Falcons fans cannot help but worry about what is ailing rookie Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker might be the most highly anticipated rookie the Atlanta Falcons have had in years. Hailing from the Univesity of Georgia, every Bulldogs fan is clamoring to see what he can do for the hometown NFL team.

So, seeing his training camp begin with him on the sideline won't go unnoticed, especially when fellow first-round pick James Pearce Jr. has been making headlines every day.

Head Coach Raheem Morris did say things aren't serious.

Looks like UDFA CB Cobee Bryant is on the practice field for the first time today. Jalon Walker not with group right now. Would be his second straight miss. Raheem Morris indicated this AM it’s not a serious issue. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) July 29, 2025

That said, we have seen this movie countless times; a coach says an injury isn't serious only to find out that it is, so take this with a grain of salt until we get definitive details.

Position coach Jacquies Smith commented on the matter, saying they need Walker back on the field ASAP.

Falcons OLB coach Jacquies Smith on Jalon Walker missing two straight practice days: "Obviously we would love for him to get the reps. I’m not a doctor. I’m not going to say when he goes or doesn’t but obviously he needs the reps." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) July 29, 2025

He has a strong point. The rookie split time between positions in college and the Falcons have said they will work him in as an edge rusher in his rookie year. He needs all the snaps he can get because he doesn't doesn't have as much experience rushing the passer as most rookies.

Each day he misses is one more day that it will take him to reach his full potential. Hopefully, this ailment is as minor as Raheem is claiming. The Falcons need him from the moment their season starts.

