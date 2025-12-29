Falcons fans who are quietly begging for Malik Willis are barking up the wrong tree

Even though the Green Bay Packers were blown out by the Ravens on Saturday night, Malik Willis made himself with a lot of money. He might be backing up Jordan Love at the moment, but next season, it would be a surprise if the fourth-year signal-caller doesn't get a shot to start somewhere.

After Willis impressed after replacing an injured Love in the Packers' loss to the Bears last week, he followed that up with potentially the best start of his career. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown, while adding an additional 60 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Given the 2022 third-round pick is approaching free agency, he'll have his suitors, but the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't be one of them. The Dirty Birds were regarded as a potential dark horse landing spot for Willis after Week 16, but he's been playing his way right out of their price tag as of late.

Malik Willis is not the answer to the Falcons' prayers at quarterback

While not being able to afford his services is a separate issue the Falcons should not be hedging their bets on the 26-year-old morphing into a superstar. He has made just six starts in four NFL seasons, and the Titans were so keen to get rid of him they sent him to Green Bay for a seventh-round pick.

That decision occurred just two seasons after he was drafted, and one year after Tennessee drafted Will Levis, who was just as horrible in Tennessee. And yes, the career resurgence with the Packers has been nice, but the vastly superior coaching staff and situation in Green Bay is being overlooked.

We saw how the New York Jets were burned by their choice to sign Justin Fields last spring, and signing Willis would show shades of that. He would make between $15 and $20 million per season on a new contract, which isn't worth it for a short-term starter until Michael Penix Jr. returns from injury.

Also, the Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder over him back in 2022, which begs the question if Willis would even want to head to Atlanta to begin with. He began his college career at Auburn, but the only reason he has to leave Green Bay is the absolute promise of a starting job, which won't come here.

Teams like the Jets, Cardinals, and Dolphins are more inclined to be involved in signing Willis, which means the Falcons could very well run it back with the exact same quarterback room in 2026.