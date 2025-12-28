Brutal Falcons' mistake may have quietly sealed Raheem Morris' fate in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons have made some serious mistakes this season that has squandered a season that should have resulted in another playoff appearance. Instead, they're sitting at 6-9 on the season and their only source of momentum has come in two meaningless victories over inferior opponents.

Despite the consecutive victories, Raheem Morris is still on the hot seat, but there's reason to believe that the late-season momentum could be what saves his job for another season. Arthur Blank isn't known for his rash decision when it pertains to coaching decisions, so fans should brace for Year 3 of the Morris era.

However, one decision from the 49-year-old coach has fans questioning their belief in his vision. Michael Penix Jr. showed flashes of superstardom (albeit inconsistently) before suffering a season-ending ACL tear, which has seen Kirk Cousins step up admirably while replacing the 25-year-old.

But Cousins success begs the question, why hasn't be been starting all year if the coaching staff knows what he's capable of?

Falcons' decision to start Michael Penix Jr. over Kirk Cousins is looking worse by the week

The most unfortunate part about this Falcons' season is the fact that they've enjoyed far more success with the 37-year-old starting. Since Penix went down, the Dirty Birds are 3-2 and their offense has looked far more competent because Zac Robinson is finally opening up the playbook.

Cousins has one less touchdown than his predecessor in three less games started, which is impressive, Moreover he has totaled six touchdowns across his last two games, which is something that Penix was unable to do all season long despite playing with the exact same supporting cast.

The decision looks even worse when you consider Atlanta paid a pretty penny to sign an aging Cousins in free agency to begin with. And he looked good in his inaugural season in red and black, but a losing streak at the end of 2024 prompted Morris to replace him with the 2024 first-round pick.

The four-time Pro Bowler is still more than capable of playing high-level football, which he has reminded fans these last few weeks. While it mostly came without Drake London in the lineup, Cousins' emergence has finally seen Kyle Pitts break out in a major way across these last few weeks.

Even if they move on from him this offseason, it wouldn't be due to his performance, it would be a business decision in order to recoup some financial flexibility to extend some young stars like Pitts and London, but if Morris is given another year, he should want the veteran back in Atlanta.

It's no secret that Cousins is better suited to help this team compete right now, and his experience taking the Vikings to the playoffs is proof they should have sat Penix for another year. Then again, the gross mismanagement of the quarterback situation is the major blemish on Morris' resume.