Falcons fix past mistakes, improve defense in 2025 3-round Mock Draft
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons were ripped up and down for their poor performance in the 2024 NFL Draft. Michael Penix Jr. might not play for years, and none of the players Atlanta picked in Terry Fontenot's latest batch of new recruits have made any sort of positive impact on the overall roster.
The Falcons have enough star power and experience on offense to be a viable playoff team, but they won't be able to break through unless they are able to supplement Kirk Cousins and their parade of skill position players with a defense and offensive line that can hold up against some of the better teams in the NFL.
The Falcons have an opportunity to distance themselves from two rebuilding teams in the Panthers and Saints in addition to a flawed Buccaneers team. This mock draft could help them do that by improving their average defense.
Atlanta Falcons 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
1st Round: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
It's going on a decade since the Falcons have had a pass rush the rest of the league has feared. With Arnold Ebiketie failing to take off and 2024 third-rounder Bralen Trice coming off an ACL injury, the Falcons need to invest heavily in a player like Williams that can fix their current deficiencies.
Williams has exceptional juice off the edge that can also defend the run when needed. With years of experience producing against quality SEC tackles in a scheme that looks similar to what many pro teams run, Williams may be the highest-floor option in a class that is full of quality edge rushers.
2nd Round: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
Perkins started the year as the clear favorite to be the top linebacker in the draft, but an injury and the emergence of Georgia's Jalon Walker pushed him firmly into the second round discussion. If there are any savvy drafters left in the Atlanta front office, his slide should come to an end whenever the Falcons make their choice.
Think of Perkins as a bargain bin version of Micah Parsons in that he has been deployed as both a traditional inside linebacker and a speed rusher off the edge. Perkins has spent most of his college career as a more traditional inside linebacker, and he has excelled due to his hard-hitting style of play and insane speed that will translate to any scheme.
4th Round: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia
The Falcons may not have a third-round pick after the Matt Judon trade, but that doesn't mean they can't find quality offensive linemen on Day 3. While often overshadowed by teammate Tate Ratledge, who will likely be picked somewhere on Day 2, Wilson has shown enough as the Bulldogs center to be linked back up with his old teammate Williams in Atlanta.
Wilson is a bit of a raw player without a ton of starting experience in the pros, but he is still a top-shelf athlete with impressive mobility skills for a 310-pound lineman. Wilson will need a year of seasoning before he suits up in the pros, but he is worth developing.