Falcons flurry of cap-clearing moves signal imminent blockbuster move?

The Atlanta Falcons have been playing the sign-and-react game this offseason. They have brought in players and then cleared up just enough cap space to comply with league rules, which is fine, but it has prevented them from making that blockbuster move everyone has been waiting for.

However, the front office just cleared up a significant portion of cap space by restructuring contracts and officially reporting the Jake Matthews extension. Naturally, this has generated interest as to why they did that, let's take a look.

Falcons clear up significant cap space for one specific reason

According to Spotrac, the Atlanta Falcons processed three big moves the other day: they processed Jake Matthews' extension and restructured the contracts of Chris Lindstrom and A.J. Terrell.

The #Falcons processed 3 significant transactions to create cap space in recent weeks:



Extend T Jake Matthews, freeing $8.5M

Salary convert S AJ Terrell, freeing $10M

Salary-convert G Chris Lindstrom, freeing $10M



Atlanta now heads toward April with around $12M of Top 51 space.… — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 26, 2025

Seems like some big moves, right? Wrong, these mean nothing, unfortunately. The Falcons needed to clear space after the few signings and re-signings they have made.

Teams must prepare to sign their draft picks, precisely what the Falcons are doing here. The Draft is less than a month away, and signings will be few and far between until after the Draft. Don't expect anything to happen for the Falcons.

So, for those who were hoping for a blockbuster trade after these moves, don't expect it. It would take another handful of moves for them to trade and extend a player like Trey Hendrickson.