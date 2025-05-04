Falcons give Michael Penix Jr. an overlooked playmaker

Lost in the shuffle of the Atlanta Falcons draft day trades and a truly unfortunate story with Atlanta's defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich, was the signing of Nick Nash. The undrafted free agent is the second such signing that has a very real chance to make Atlanta's roster. This is based not only on Nash's potential fit but a lack of depth at the position.

The second notable signing Atlanta made after the draft was bringing in corner Cobee Bryant. The former Kansas corner has a huge upside that makes him not only a threat to make the final roster but also work his way into a contributing role. Still, Atlanta fans will be most excited about the addition of a receiver that fits well with Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons handed Michael Penix Jr. the perfect fourth option

Looking at Atlanta's current depth chart it is easy to make the argument Nick Nash could quickly become Atlanta's fourth receiver. Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud all have cemented starting roles that aren't likely to change. However, the team doesn't have a clear backup they can rely on.

In Nash's final college season the receiver finished with 1,382 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. While this production did come with San Jose State, it remains impressive. The receiver's fight and ability to catch over the top makes it a compelling fit with Penix's arm. The quarterback thrived when throwing to Drake London who has a similar, but far more impressive skillset.

With this in mind, putting Nick Nash on Atlanta's final roster is a safe bet. The only way this changes is if the team decides to make notable additions to the position. This seems unlikely with the trio of McCloud, London, and Mooney well-established.

Atlanta's post-draft signings were impressive, giving the team two pieces now expected to factor into final roster decisions. This is in addition to drafting three potential starters in Jalon Walker, Xavier Watts, and James Pearce Jr. For once, Atlanta fans have true reason for hope that this year's class is going to make an instant impact.

This includes a receiver who simply needs to show a bit of chemistry with Penix to consider his future with the team as a depth piece locked in.