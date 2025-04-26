Falcons GM Terry Fontenot is betting his future on James Pearce Jr.

Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot being retained for the 2025 season was a bit of a surprise. The decision to sign veteran Kirk Cousins imploded in the worst possible way. It would be difficult to script things going worse than they did in the 2024 season. Add in a draft class that couldn't consistently break the active roster and a failed trade for Matthew Judon, and the reasons why Fontenot could be on the hot seat were incredibly clear. Still, the Falcons bought into the promise of Michael Penix Jr. as a valid reason to give the front office one more chance.

The team's grace isn't likely to last if Thursday night's trade doesn't result in Atlanta finding a franchise pass rusher. Spending the 2026 first-round pick means this pick comes with a high level of pressure. Suggesting Terry Fontenot cannot survive if Atlanta doesn't make the playoffs and Pearce isn't a contributing factor in that path.

Atlanta's trade for James Pearce Jr. turns the heat up on Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot

The price Atlanta paid is one that has to catch the attention of owner Arthur Blank. Pearce is going to need to have a noticeable impact in his first season, as well as the defense take a step forward under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. If things don't work out this way, how does Terry Fontenot survive?

Head coach Raheem Morris is only in year two and working with a first-year starter, Michael Penix Jr. The veteran coach is going to earn a higher level of grace if anything goes wrong for the Falcons. This trade only furthers that by giving the Falcons a clear piece to blame if things don't go as planned. This appears unlikely when you look at how Pearce fits into Atlanta's scheme and the effort and athleticism the Vols prospect will bring.

Joining Pearce is fellow first-round pick Jalon Walker as well as Leonard Floyd, Kaden Elliss, Bralen Trice, and Arnold Ebiketie. This is the highest ceiling an Atlanta pass rush has had in quite some time, speaking to why the team was comfortable taking the risk. The way the 2024 season ended demanded a drastic change, and Fontenot has done so, and in the process has put his job on the line.