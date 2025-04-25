Full Details of Falcons NFL Draft trade after shocking move up

Atlanta made headlines during Thursday night's NFL Draft, spending a 2026 first-round pick in an effort to trade back up into the first round. The move came on the heels of Atlanta becoming a surprise landing spot for Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker. Atlanta wasn't satisfied with this improvement alone, spending the high price to move back up and take James Pearce Jr. as well. This gives Atlanta's pass rush two impressive SEC prospects who both project as impact starters for a talent-hungry Falcon defense.

As exciting as the move was, it was one that came at a heavy cost, with the team spending picks #46 and #242 and a 2026 first-round selection in exchange for picks #26 and #101 from the Los Angeles Rams. It is a move that points to a healthy level of desperation from an Atlanta GM who likely understands his time is running out. If Pearce doesn't pan out as expected, it is extremely unlikely the GM is there to deal with the fallout of losing next year's first-round selection anyhow.

#Falcons trade 46, 242 and a first-rounder in 2026 for #Rams' picks at 26 and 101. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 25, 2025

Terry Fontenot's draft day trade points to one unavoidable fact about the 2025 season

Both Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris appeared to earn a level of grace from ownership based on the unexpected implosion of quarterback Kirk Cousins. This bought the duo time to attempt to rebuild the defense and build around expected franchise quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Trading the team's 2026 first-round pick is a move that simply won't matter if the duo is correct about their quarterback and edge rusher Pearce Jr.

It is an educated gamble that pushes Atlanta's 2025 ceiling far higher and gives the team a chance at a return to relevance. From the Rams' perspective, it is a no-brainer to take an additional second-rounder as well as hold two first-round picks in the 2026 offseason. Already, the team has made a series of strong moves, retaining Matthew Stafford and bringing in star receiver Davante Adams. Add in an impressive young defensive core, and a team with this level of talent has zero reason not to trade back for additional assets.

While the Rams won the trade on paper, the move makes sense for both sides and gives Atlanta a chance to finally have a pass rush capable of consistently making impact plays.