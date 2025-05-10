Falcons handed golden opportunity to rob NFC South rival

The Carolina Panthers surprise decision to release veteran Jadeveon Clowney could open the door for the perfect Atlanta Falcons signing. The team's entire offseason has been based around rebuilding the defense and breathing life back into the pass rush. The most noteworthy offseason signing was bringing veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd. This was followed by a blockbuster draft that saw the Falcons add two first-round pass rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

Still, there is reason to wonder how much production to expect from Walker and Pearce in the duo's rookie seasons. Having improved veteran depth would be a great decision, and there is never a better move than stealing from a division rival. With this in mind, keeping Clowney in the NFC South would be a great offseason decision for Atlanta.

Jadeveon Clowney would be the perfect complement to the Falcons' current pass-rushing options

Clowney spent last season in Carolina, finishing with 5.5 sacks despite playing in a dysfunctional defense. The season before Clowney was in Baltimore and would finish with 9.5 sacks playing with the talented Ravens core. There is reason to wonder if the veteran could still reach these heights with the right fit.

For Atlanta, it is a chance not only to steal a key division rival, but a great opportunity to add needed depth to the position. Bralen Trice and Arnold Ebiketie are both unproven wildcards, with Leonard Floyd the only edge rusher with an established level of production. Bringing in Clowney helps make sure that you have potential starting options if Atlanta's young pass rushers don't develop as expected.

Even if things do go according to plan, having Clowney as a rotational edge rusher would be a great asset, continuing to build what was the team's weakest position group. It is a move at least worth exploring after the veteran's surprise release in Carolina.