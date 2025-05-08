Falcons have concerning lack of options after potential Kirk Cousins trade

If the unlikely happens and the Atlanta Falcons find a trade for Kirk Cousins, the team is going to have extremely limited choices behind Michael Penix Jr. With the draft behind them, the team's options are going to be looking at the trade and free agent markets. Current quarterbacks still searching for a job include Desmond Ridder, Tyler Huntley, Jake Fromm, Jeff Driskel, and Carson Wentz. This list of underwhelming options does drive home the value of having Cousins.

However, if the Falcons get a chance to shed a portion of the contract and part ways with the distraction, the team will pull the trigger. If this were to happen, the obvious target should be quarterback Carson Wentz. After Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback is by far the most accomplished option left on the market.

Atlanta would be wise to sign a third option if they believe a Kirk Cousins trade is possible

The Falcons did make one noteworthy addition to the position during the 2025 offseason, signing quarterback Easton Stick. This doesn't take away the need for a reliable second option, with Stick being a preseason and emergency quarterback. With Penix's lack of reps, the team doesn't want to enter the 2025 season with Stick as their primary backup.

Signing Carson Wentz would be a great move for the Falcons if they believe a Kirk Cousins trade is going to happen. The former Philly quarterback has bounced around the league as a backup after falling out of favor with the Eagles. However, none of the quarterbacks left on the market offer anything close to this starting experience.

With this in mind, the most likely path remains Kirk Cousins being stuck in Atlanta for another season and being a historically paid backup option. It isn't ideal, however, it is better than dumping Cousins for nothing and having Easton Stick as your primary backup. It is a mess of Atlanta's own creation, one that they now have the ability to decide exactly how it should end.