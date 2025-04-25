Falcons have NFC South rivals' incompetence to thank for perfect first 2025 pick

Somehow, University of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker fell right into the laps of the Atlanta Falcons, much in thanks to two heated NFC South rivals.

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints both passed on a player who had been mocked as high as No. 4, and who filled a big need on both rosters. It is incompetence that will rock the NFC South to its core for years to come.

The Falcons capitalize on horrendous decisions by fellow NFC South teams

The Carolina Panthers passed on Jalon Walker at No. 8 for Tet McMillan, a big-bodied receiver who was as low as No.. 50 on some big boards. The New Orleans Saints passed on Walker for Kelvin Banks Jr., an offensive tackle who isn't one of the two best at a weak position group.

This was the dream scenario for the Atlanta Falcons. Not only do they get the second-best pass rusher in the class, but they keep him out of the hands of the teams you hate the most.

Terry Fontenot sat back and let the board come to him, and hit a home run because of it. The main priority in this draft was to land an impact pass rusher, and he just landed the second-best at No. 15.

This feels so much like a Howie Roseman move and you have to love it.

Not to mention, the hometown fans are ecstatic. It only took 58 years for this franchise to take a UGA product in the first two rounds.

All in all, the Atlanta Falcons are the winners of the 2025 NFL Draft. They got lucky and capitalized!