Will Falcons break their infamous franchise-long streak in 2025 NFL Draft?

What happens when an NFL franchise doesn't draft players from a local school? A whole lot of criticism and complaining.

Every Atlanta Falcons fan has probably seen fans complaining whenever the team skips on drafting a top Georgia Bulldog prospect, whether a fan of the college team or not. And it makes sense; we all want our favorite college athletes to go to our favorite professional team; it is only human nature.

Unfortunately, the Falcons have not rewarded their loyal fans by taking a UGA prospect in either of the top two rounds.

Falcons could break incredible streak by drafting a Georgia Bulldog early

The highest-drafted Georgia player in Falcons history was DB Scott Woerner in the third round (No. 80) of the 1981 NFL Draft. That is quite appaling, especially with the recent dominance of the five-time National Champions.

However, we could finally see a first-rounder stay home as they move to the professional level.

The Falcons have two defensive needs: edge rusher and safety. Georgia has three elite prospects: EDGE Jalon Walker, EDGE Mykel Williams, and S Malaki Starks. See the connection?

This might be the year the Falcons take a first-round Bulldog. The best chance of that happening would be Williams or Walker falling to No. 15.

While Starks could be the pick, safety is more of a depth need.

That being said, a trend is a trend for a reason. While the Falcons aren't actively avoiding local prospects, they have gone 59 drafts without taking one, so why should we think No. 60 will be any different?

For the sake of all you Bulldogs fans, I hope Williams or Walker falls into the laps of Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris. It is time to put an end to this streak.