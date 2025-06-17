Former Falcons QB believes Penix Jr. will have 5,000-yard breakout season

It doesn't take an expert to know that Michael Penix Jr. has all the makings of the NFL's next superstar; all it takes is a casual fan who watched all of his snaps from his brief rookie season.

However, that doesn't mean it doesn't help to hear the opinion of a former NFL quarterback who learned under guys like Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers.

Former Falcons QB Kurt Benkert has lofty expectations for Michael Penix Jr.

Kurt Benkert was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia by the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 and spent the next two years serving as one of Matt Ryan's backups.

He would go on to have stints with the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers before leaving the game and becoming part of the media.

While he was never a star in the league, he still knows what a good quarterback looks like, and he sees that in Michael Penix Jr.

When replying to a fantasy football tweet asking who the dark horse is to be QB1 in 2025, Benkert responded with the Falcons' new starting quarterback, followed by predicting a 5,000-yard season.

That is quite the prediction, and while it might seem crazy to the casual fan, it isn't to anyone who watched the rookie.

He already has one of the NFL's best arms; he can sling the pigskin to any part of the field with incredible pace.

When you combine that with weapons like Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and others, you cannot help but fantasize about what type of records he could break.

You also have to consider that he has a secret weapon: his legs.

While he never showed it at Washington, the lefty can move with the best of them. Falcons OC Zac Robinson said he has been clocked at speeds that rival some of the team's top receivers, and that they are exploring ways to use his athleticism.

If Penix can continue improving like he did in each of his three starts last year, he will be a superstar as soon as September. There is no reason to think he can't be one of the league's top three quarterbacks in the coming years.

