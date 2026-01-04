Falcons have real chance to break shocking franchise record despite nightmare season

This season has been highly disappointing in many aspects, but there is one major silver lining: the pass rush is back in Atlanta. The Falcons have never boasted an elite pass rush, but 2025 is the turning point.

Led by a trio of rookies and second-year players, Atlanta is second in the NFL in sacks, and two behind the franchise record. Of course, the record of 55 was set in just 16 games in 1997, but who cares!

In Week 18, the Dirty Birds can make history against the rival Saints, and it couldn't come against a better opponent. The Saints offensive line is putrid, and has allowed the eighth-most sacks all season. They allow 2.8 sacks per game, and the Falcons average 3.3 sacks per game, which works out perfectly.

Unfortunately, Atlanta will be without co-sack leader Brandon Dorlus, who was emotionally carted off the field against the Rams on Monday Night Football. That leaves LaCale London and fellow second-year man Ruke Orhorhoro to headline the interior defensive line against the Saints.

London boasts four sacks through 12 games this season and has served as a strong backup behind Dorlus and the also-injured Zach Harrison.

Falcons could break their single-season sack record in Week 18 vs. Saints

The elite rookie duo of James Pearce Jr and Jalon Walker will garner the majority of the snaps on Sunday, and rightfully so. They are first and second in rookie sacks this season, despite being just the third and fifth edge rushers off the board.

These two will match up against the Saints' tackles Taliese Fuaga and rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. PFF ranks these two as mediocre in pass protection, as the duo has combined to allow nine sacks this season.

Not only do the Saints allow mass amounts of sacks, but it'll be the Falcons' strength against their weakness on Sunday.

Falcons' fans expected the pass rush to be much improved this season, but never this good. The last three seasons have been putrid for Atlanta defensively. They have finished in the bottom five in sacks each of the last three years and posted a measly 31 sacks last season.

The bold move to trade back up and select Pearce, coupled with Dorlus' emergence, sparked energy and excitement amongst the Falcons' defense. Moving forward, these two are under contract for at least two and three more seasons, but fans hope they will be in Atlanta for years to come.

At the very least, Walker and Pearce will suit up against the Saints woeful offensive line, and fans will be singing Jeff Ulbrich's praises if they break the record on Sunday.