Falcons’ rookie duo are quietly validating Terry Fontenot’s career-defining gamble

The Atlanta Falcons haven't given fans a lot to be excited about this season, but their rookie class has done more than pull their weight. Both Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have helped to transform the Falcons' pass rush, and the future is evidently bright for Atlanta's defensive line going forward.

Given Pearce and Walker are the two sack leaders among all rookies, it came as no surprise that those picks have aged like fine wine. And after NFL.com's Bucky Brooks graded all 32 first-round picks from the 2025 NFL Draft, his admiration for the two newest Dirty Birds become crystal clear.

"It is hard to deal with speed, quickness and explosiveness off the edge. Walker's unique skills have overwhelmed offensive tackles, resulting in consistent disruption and production for the Georgia product." Bucky Brooks on Jalon Walker

Brooks gave Walker an A+ grade and Pearce an A, which is a bit odd given their production through 15 weeks, but I digress. The former Super Bowl champion gifted both Falcons' pass-rushers with the highest draft grades among all five first-round pass-rushers, which is an impressive feat in itself.

NFL Draft analyst Bucky Brooks gives Falcons' Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. picks generous draft grades

Brooks gave Abdul Carter and Shemar Stewart "D" grades, while Walker's Georgia teammate Mykel Williams received a "B". Terry Fontenot might be on the hot seat as the Falcons are sitting at 5-9, but his two first-round rookies are making a serious case to help save his job for another season.

Pearce is amid a six-game sack streak and leads all rookies with eight sacks after sacking Baker Mayfield twice on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, Walker has logged 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits despite making just eight starts in his rookie season due to injury.

And both youngsters are Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunners, which has been the cherry on top for an impressive season which has seen Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich sing the rookies' praises.

The Pearce trade was met with controversy when it was made, but it has since aged amazingly. Despite parting with their 2026 first-round pick to trade up for the Tennessee product, the Falcons still managed to find two bookend EDGE rushers who have been pivotal in igniting the pass-rush.

"When it comes to hunting quarterbacks off the edge, this pass-rushing specialist has been as good as advertised. Pearce leads all rookies with eight sacks, displaying the first-step quickness and burst to blow past blockers utilizing various speed-rush maneuvers." Bucky Brooks on James Pearce Jr.

The most exciting part about Brooks' grades and their NFL production thus far is the fact that they're both just 21 years old, which suggests their best days in red and black are yet to come.