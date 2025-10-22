Falcons have the recipe to punch Mike McDaniel's ticket out of Miami in Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons' Week 7 loss to the 49ers was as demoralizing as they come, but luckily, things will be easier this weekend. The Falcons are set to host the 1-6 Miami Dolphins in Week 8, a team who are out-classed by the Dirty Birds in every facet on paper.

After an embarrassing blowout loss against the Browns, many fans were stunned when the Phins opted to retain Mike McDaniel for another week. The fourth-year coach has already lost the locker room, and his hot seat is only growing hotter due to the growing ineptitude in Miami.

With the fourth-year head acoach's job on the line, they once again face another one of the league's best defenses on the road. Tua Tagovailoa is fresh off of a three-interception game, and Atlanta's stout pass defense could see the Dolphins fall to 1-7 and finally close the door on the McDaniel era in Miami.

Falcons are presented with the best possible matchup to return to form in Week 8

Not only did Tua throw three interceptions, he was benched in the fourth quarter for seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers. While McDaniel affirmed that Tagovailoa will start in Week 8, he also prefaced that with high expectations: don't throw "10 picks."

He took the Dolphins to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, but never advanced beyond the Wild Card Round despite his Pro Bowl QB leading the league in passing yards back in 2023. He's a solid play-caller, but it's evident that the 42-year-old is better suited as an OC.

McDaniel does not know how to rally a team behind him, and Stephen Ross is growing restless with both him and GM Chris Grier.

The biggest cause for optimism for the Falcons entering Week 8 is that the Dolphins sport one of the NFL's worst defenses. Through seven weeks they are dead last in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, which is fantastic news for Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier—who both struggled on the ground in Week 7.

Moreover, Miami's defense is allowing over 29 points per game, which allows Zac Robinson the opportunity to dial up plays to help Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London bounce back—while Bijan can re-affirm his Offensive Player of the Year candidacy in a weak home matchup.

Even without Jalon Walker and Billy Bowman Jr., the Falcons defense came to play in Week 7—despite that brutal third down play. They kept Mac Jones in check and struggled with Christian McCaffrey, but with Tua leading the NFL with 10 interceptions, it makes De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle far less concerning.

Things are looking like a dumpster fire in Miami, and luckily it sets the stage for the Dirty Birds to capitalize and improve to 4-3 against their former assistant coach.