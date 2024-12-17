Falcons have to find a replacement for Troy Andersen in offseason

It was exciting to see Troy Andersen fly around the field making plays against the Saints in Week 4. The linebacker had 17 tackles, a pick-six, and a tackle for loss on his way to NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

However, an injury kept him from finishing that game and from playing until the Falcons played the Saints again in Week 10. Even after returning, he only took the field in three of the next four games and will now miss the rest of the regular season.

We have made the following roster moves:



- Activated Ruke Orhorhoro from the IR

- Placed Troy Andersen on the IR

- Elevated Josh Woods from PS

- Signed Tanner Brown to the PS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 16, 2024

His regular season will end on IR for a second-straight year.

Injury-prone Troy Andersen can't be counted on next season

The Atlanta Falcons must find a reliable linebacker to pair with Kaden Elliss in the offseason, whether that be in free agency or the draft.

I hate to say it, Troy Andersen can't be counted on to stay healthy. The worst thing this team can do is count on him staying healthy for the entire season; if he does, then great but he has proven that isn't likely.

As a rookie, Andersen was able to play in every game but that was not a sign of things to come.

Atlanta expected him to be their star, playmaking linebacker in his second season but his season ended in Week 3 with a torn pectoral. In addition, he missed Week 2 with a concussion and only appeared in two games.

This year, the former FCS star was able to stay on the field until the fourth quarter of Week 4. He sustained a knee injury that has ultimately proved to limit him to playing in three of the remaining 13 games.

With the Falcons placing him on injured reserve before their Week 15 game, Andersen's regular season is finished.