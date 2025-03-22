3 stunning first-round picks the Atlanta Falcons could make in 2025 Draft

One year ago, no one thought the Atlanta Falcons would draft a quarterback. They had just signed Kirk Cousins and had significant needs on the defensive side of the ball, yet they did the unbelievable and drafted Michael Penix Jr.

General Manager Terry Fontenot has shown he doesn't care what everyone thinks -- he will do what he thinks is best. Here are three unexpected names who could land with the Atlanta Falcons.

3 potentially stunning Falcons first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Jordan Fuller signing significantly decreased the chances of the Atlanta Falcons landing their in-state star.

However, Jeff Ulbrich has already proclaimed what he thinks about Malaki Starks saying he might be "the safest pick in the Draft." That is enough reason to keep the Starks on the Falcons' big board.

Last year, the Dirty Birds occasionally played three safeties with Jessie Bates III, Justin Simmons, and Richie Grant. They could do the same thing with Bates, Fuller, and Starks.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

I hope Tyler Warren is available when the Falcons are on the clock because it would be fascinating to see if Terry Fontenot would pass him up.

Warren is a special player who could be Zac Robinson's Swiss Army Knife. He was the best tight end in the country and did everything for Penn State's offense.

This pick would also be preparing for the future; a future that doesn't include fourth-overall pick Kyle Pitts.

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Losing Rondale Moore to the Vikings might seem insignificant but it could change the Falcons' approach in the draft.

The Falcons already have a solid trio of receivers with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud III. Wide receiver isn't a first-round need but neither was quarterback last year -- needs haven't stopped this team from drafting the best player available.

With Michael Penix Jr.'s rocket arm, having a receiver who runs a sub-4.3 forty is invaluable. Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden ran a 4.29 at the Combine which may tempt the Falcons into drafting him -- possibly after trading down.