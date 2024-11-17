Falcons injured defense is the key to beating Broncos in Week 11
If there was ever a bad time to have defensive injuries if you are the Atlanta Falcons, it is right now. They have to travel west to play a Denver Broncos team with a shutdown defense.
Sunday's game is going to be a defensive battle. The New Orleans Saints shut down the Falcons offense, so it is hard to imagine them putting up 30 points against one of the league's best units. This game will come down to Jessie Bates III, A.J. Terrell, and Justin Simmons making plays.
Falcons defense has to step up despite their many injuries
The Atlanta Falcons ruled out eight players on Friday, seven of which are on defense. Suddenly, the once-healthy Falcons are among the league's most injured teams. This was not the time for these injuries to pop up as they try to prevent a two-game losing streak.
Raheem Morris ruled out the following defenders: DL Ta'Quon Graham, OLB James Smith-Williams, LB Troy Andersen, LB JD Bertrand, CB Mike Hughes, CB Dee Alford, and CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
Those are two key defenders, a starting and backup linebacker, and three of their top four corners.
While you never want to see injuries, the Falcons didn't want to see this happen in a game that should be a defensive battle. The Falcons offense has one of their toughest matchups of the season against a strong Broncos defense.
Keeping the Broncos under 25, maybe even 20 points could be the key number in the game. Can a defense missing seven players, along with other nagging injuries, make enough stops?
The good news is we are going against a rookie quarterback and an offense that has struggled this season. They are 27th in pass, 20th in rush, and 24th in points per game.
Unfortunately, with a mostly healthy defense all season, the Falcons are 24th in pass, 24th in rush, and 20th in points allowed per game. We will see which weak unit folds at Mile High.
The Dirty Birds will look to rehab after this week as they enter their Week 12 bye.