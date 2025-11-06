Falcons just addressed glaring weakness in the most confusing possible way

In a week where Atlanta Falcons fans were hoping for additions, there have been subtractions.

Parker Romo was released after his missed PAT against the Patriots, and, more recently and shockingly, former fifth-round pick Ta'Quon Graham. It is a move made to sign an extra long snapper with Liam McCullough expecting the birth of his child.

The Falcons have released DL Ta'Quon Graham, a fifth-round pick in 2021. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) November 5, 2025

Graham was a solid rotational piece who has played well throughout his career in Atlanta. He recently returned from injury, so he has hardly seen the field, and, unfortunately, drew the short straw with the need for another special teamer.

Ta'Quon Graham's release adds to the questions the Falcons must answer

I'm not sure about this move. You are releasing a solid piece at a position the coaches have been adamant about rotating every three to four snaps.

It has been noticeable in recent weeks that certain players aren't being rotated nearly as much. Part of that had to do with Zach Harrison's absence, but you would expect them to add, not subtract, during the week.

The Falcons are left with six down linemen: David Onyemata, Brandon Dorlus, Zach Harrison, Ruke Orhorhoro, Sam Roberts, and LaCale London. It is still a solid group, but they are now an injury away from completely abandoning their philosophy.

You also have to figure that Harrison will return against the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin on Sunday after missing the last two games due to a knee injury, and it's clear the Dirty Birds have high hopes for London, who recorded his first career multi-sack game in Week 9.

Graham returned from injured reserve against the San Francisco 49ers. He played 45% (30) of the defensive snaps, followed by 39% (27) against the Miami Dolphins the week after. He didn't play on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

He recorded four tackles and a tackle for loss in his first game back, but failed to crack the stat sheet in his other game.

The Dirty Birds re-signed Graham to a one-year, $2.6 million contract over the offseason after his rookie contract expired. His release will only leave a minimal dead cap hit.

Since being the 148th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas, he has played in 51 games (16 starts), compiling 88 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery for 19 yards (which he then fumbled, but let's not think about that).

The Falcons could sign him back once McCullough makes it back, but that seems unlikely after he didn't play a snap last week. Graham is certainly capable of holding a roster spot for another team, if he doesn't return to the active roster or practice squad later this week.