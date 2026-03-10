Falcons just lost Kaden Elliss to the worst team imaginable (and fans are losing it)

Kaden Elliss is heading back to the team that took a shot on him in the final round of the 2019 NFL Draft: The New Orleans Saints.

Sources: The #Saints are signing former #Falcons LB Kaden Eliss to a 3-year, $33M deal.



Eliss, who hasn’t missed a game since 2021, has recorded three straight 100-tackle seasons. He added 3.5 sacks and 6 passes defensed last season as well. pic.twitter.com/0TfB5J6VNg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 10, 2026

Seeing the Atlanta Falcons lose their defensive leader was already going to be painful, but seeing him return to the Saints is the most Hellish result. And it isn't even like he got paid an unbelievable amount; he only received a $4 million raise from his previous contract.

This is a risky move new general manager Ian Cunningham will have to answer for.

Falcons fans are losing it after watching a fan-favorite Kaden Elliss return to the dark side.

You have to imagine Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis partially targeted Elliss just to get back at the Falcons -- and it worked.

There is no denying that this hurts; it is the worst possible situation. Go to X, and you will see all sorts of comments by fans complaining about the do-it-all linebacker moving on from their team. There are a thousand reasons why this was a bad move by the Dirty Birds.

Pretty stunned the Falcons didn’t prioritize re-signing Kaden Elliss. One of the most valuable players on defense. Provides tremendous versatility and leadership qualities. Big reason why they broke the franchise record for sacks in a season. Not keeping him is a massive mistake — Allen Strk (@allenstrk) March 10, 2026

What makes no sense is that it isn't even like the Falcons are going through a scheme change; Jeff Ulbrich was retained and had been pounding the table hard to see his leader return. There was no reason a similar deal shouldn't have been worked out.

Nevertheless, the writing had been on the wall for a couple of weeks. Cunningham made concerning comments about the contract negotiations that certainly hinted toward the white flag being waved.

That narrative only heightened late on Day 1 of the legal tampering period when the signing of former Texans LB Christian Harris was announced. This was in addition to Troy Andersen's contract being restructured.

Falcons have agreed to terms with former Texans LB Christian Harris, per source. pic.twitter.com/j7t2t2NF7G — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 9, 2026

The Falcons will move forward without their leading tackler from last year. As of right now, their depth chart consists of Divine Deablo, Christian Harris, Troy Andersen, JD Bertrand, and Malik Verdon.

I would expect them to target the position on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft if they don't make another move in free agency.

Back to Elliss, there was room to pay him $11 million per year. The only argument to be made about doing so is that he will be 31 years old before the season starts. But let's be honest, that is a weak argument. We have seen countless linebackers play good football in their 30s -- Demario Davis, Bobby Wagner, and heck, even Elliss last season.

The underrated 'backer has improved each season, and it is heartbreaking that the Falcons will have to face him two times a year... again.