Ian Cunningham gives alarming update about Kaden Elliss' future with the Falcons

There is no doubt that linebacker Kaden Elliss has been one of the Falcons' defense's most important players.

His combination of production, leadership, and role as the field general has left the Falcons with no choice but to extend the soon-to-be free agent. However, things may not be so certain, as new GM Ian Cunningham made some concerning comments about the linebacker's future while addressing the media at the NFL scouting combine.

Ian Cunningham is not wrapping his arms around Kaden Elliss at the moment.



"He’s a free agent. We will see how that goes. He’s a guy that we are evaluating. There are a lot of linebackers in this market, and we have to really look at our cap situation." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 24, 2026

This is the exact opposite sentiment that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has expressed; he made it clear that he cannot lose his green dot. Not to mention, the rest of the team has expressed how important he is to their overall success.

Hearing that Cunningham hasn't gone to great lengths to maneuver the cap to keep arguably the most important free agent in 2026 is concerning. Those comments sound like a decision-maker who is prepared to lose a player and replace him with a cheaper alternative.

Kaden Elliss may be as good as gone after Ian Cunningham's concerning comments

Kyle Pitts has garnered headlines as the Falcons' top 2026 free agent. They wasted no time to franchise tag him for about $15 million guaranteed.

As great as Pitts is, you could argue that Elliss is the most important player to retain this year. He has done everything for his unit, and, as previously mentioned, it is something his fellow players and the defensive coordinator have expressed clearly.

There are no concerns about scheme changes because they are running it back with Ulbrich calling plays. His importance from 2025 is the same importance he would have in 2026.

He has started all 51 possible games with the Falcons, with 380 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, two interceptions, and 12 pass breakups.

He is still an under-the-radar player that won't command an exorbitant amount of money. By my estimation, he is an affordable player that they cannot afford to lose. If they lose him, they lose their play-caller and swiss-army knife.

They would be forced to find his replacement in the draft -- with limited picks -- or with a cheaper free agent. His replacement is not on this roster -- especially with Troy Andersen also being a free agent.

It makes no sense not to prioritize the former seventh-round pick out of Idaho. Cunningham's comments certainly don't shut the door on an extension. But they do downgrade his near-certain return to being a coin flip, at best.