Falcons just mortgaged their future for James Pearce (by a lot)

After selecting linebacker Jalon Walker earlier in the first round, the Atlanta Falcons have made the shocking move to come back up into the first round to select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee. The Falcons now have two first-round defensive players from this draft and have significantly improved their pass rush on the first night.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons traded with the Los Angeles Rams and they are sending the No. 46 (2nd round), No. 242 (7th round), as well as a future 2026 first round pick in order to acquire Pearce. That is quite the bold move to move back up into the first round.

The Falcons just took a risk with giving away a first round pick next year for an edge rusher. Usually you don't send future first round picks unless it's for a quarterback. However, the Falcons have just proven that if you really like a prospect, you'll do whatever it takes to get them.

Falcons take massive risk with James Pearce Jr.

Pearce is a ferocious edge rusher who arguably has top ten talent. However, there has been some concern about his character throughout this draft process which may have caused him to slip. Now he lands in a situation where he can be an impactful player for a defense that desperately needs help.

At the same time, giving up a future first round pick for him is a huge gamble. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz revealed that a source of his was very surprised that the Falcons traded next year’s first round pick to get back into the first round.

There is no question that the Falcons improved their defense overnight, but they gave up a ton of picks to do it and now they are heading into next year’s draft with no first round pick. They better hope Pearce is a difference-maker right away, otherwise the Falcons could be on the wrong end of this decision for the future.

