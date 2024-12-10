Falcons Kaden Elliss continues to be NFL's most underrated linebacker
Kaden Elliss was signed before the 2023 season to be a versatile linebacker and leader for the defense. Thus far, he has proven to be more than just that; he is the heartbeat of the Falcons defense.
Last year, he was great but he has been even better this year. There is no telling where this team would be without their only consistent linebacker. His name should be more well-known around the NFL.
Kaden Elliss deserves more recognition for his outstanding play
When fans think about the best linebackers in the NFL chances are Kaden Elliss will never enter their mind—but it should. Elliss is as valuable to the Atlanta Falcons as any linebacker is for their team.
Whether he is lining all his teammates up in the right place, making defensive calls, playing coverage, or blitzing, he is having a profound impact for the Falcons.
Atlanta has largely had a hit-or-miss defense this season. Take the past couple of weeks for example, against the Chargers they don't allow a touchdown but then turn around and allow Sam Darnold to throw for five touchdowns.
Kaden Elliss has had little to do with those failures. On Sunday, he had another game of putting constant pressure on the quarterback when asked to rush the passer. He registered a sack and had many other impactful plays.
There is no linebacker doing more for his defense than the former seventh-round pick. He has been the only healthy, steady linebacker the Falcons have had. He plays every snap of every game and continually makes plays.
For much of the season, the off-ball linebacker led his team in tackles and sacks. With the recent surge Arnold Ebiketie has had, that is no longer true but it shouldn't overshadow the fact that Elliss has been the most consistent pass rusher.
While it is unlikely to happen. Elliss deserves to make the Pro Bowl. His name is still an unknown for most NFL fans and that shouldn't be the case.