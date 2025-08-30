Falcons' keep catching huge breaks in season opener against Buccaneers

While it might feel like the Atlanta Falcons have had bad injury luck already this season, it could be much worse...

All you have to do is look across the division at the team who will be traveling to Atlanta next week to play the Falcons in the season opener, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs have been dealt blow after blow this offseason, as they will be without many star players against the Falcons next Sunday.

Buccaneers could be without four offensive centerpieces in Week 1

We have known for a while now that starting offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs will likely be out against the Falcons, and while he was cleared to practice the other day, his status is still in doubt.

Then, news came out that Chris Godwin Jr.'s return from his gruesome dislocated ankle last year could be delayed a few weeks

And, at the same position, second-year player Jalen McMillan was placed on injured reserve with a strained neck, and he will be out at least the first four games of the season.

Then, at tight end—one of their thinnest positions—starter Cade Otton may not play against the Falcons.

That is four important pieces on the Bucs' offense that may be missing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next week. It could be a huge break for the team that swept the Bucs last year.

As crazy as it seems with Godwin being included in the group, the loss of Otton might be the biggest blow. The Falcons struggled to stop him last season, as he caught 12 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns in two games.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, though, Tampa's offense runs pretty deep, specifically at receiver. Barring more injuries, they will still have Mike Evans and first-round pick Emeka Ebuka.

Either way, the Dirty Birds have no excuse not to make it three wins in a row, and five wins in their last six matchups against the defending NFC South champions.

