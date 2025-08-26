Falcons finally trade for Kaleb McGary's temporary replacement

With the injury news of Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton, the Atlanta Falcons had to make a move for a starting right tackle, and they did.

The Dirty Birds are sending a conditional seventh-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for tackle Michael Jerrell, who was drafted in the sixth round in last year's draft.

Trade! The #Seahawks are sending OT Michael Jerrell to the #Falcons for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick, per source. pic.twitter.com/YHsQBUr0AI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2025

Obviously, this wasn't some blockbuster trade that some fans were asking for, but it was an important one, nonetheless.

Michael Jerrell will compete for the starting right tackle position immediately

The Falcons are in a tough spot at the right tackle position. Kaleb McGary is very clearly the starter in the years to come (if you had any doubt about that it was crushed by his extension), so they were only looking for a temporary replacement.

That is why pulling off a trade that sends a conditional draft pick was so important; at best, you give up a late-round draft pick for a temporary starter, while, at worst, you give up nothing.

I anticipate that the conditions of this trade with have to do with games started.

The Falcons are hopeful to get Storm Norton back in a month or so, so they may have centered this trade around his return.

For example, let's say they think he will return after the bye week against the Bills in Week 6, then they may have put the conditions at Jerrell starting five games.

If Norton returns as planned, they don't give up much at all, if anything. If he doesn't, then Jerrell continues starting, and they give the Seahawks a late-round pick.

As for Jerrell, this is an ironic twist to his career. He made three starts as a rookie last year, with his first one coming against the Falcons in Atlanta.

He had a decent game, helping to spring his Kenneth Walker for a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Hopefully, we will see more of that, this time with Bijan Robinson handling the rock.

More Falcons news and analysis: