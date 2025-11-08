Falcons’ kicker woes makes latest Younghoe Koo update a tough pill to swallow

In a game that surely everyone will be dying to watch between the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, there is one storyline that will be worth monitoring if you are an Atlanta Falcons fan.

For the first time since missing a game-tying field goal back in Week 1, Younghoe Koo will take the field in Week 10 as he makes his Big Blue debut in place of veteran kicker Graham Gano, who is dealing with a neck injury.

Giants expected to start Younghoe Koo at kicker this Sunday against Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Sd9kYCvWbj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 7, 2025

The former Falcons kicker will look to help his team knock off a surging Bears team, while the Falcons are set to trot out their third different kicker of the season in Zane Gonzalez after Parker Romo was released.

Younghoe Koo expected to start his first game for the New York Giants

If Big Blue wants any shot at beating the 5-3 Bears, they better hope they don't get the version of Koo that the Dirty Birds were accustomed to seeing since the start of last season.

The once-reliable special teamer has put the ball through the uprights on just 73% of his attempts in that timespan—although, he has made all 28 PATs (ouch).

Much like the Falcons, this will be the Giants' third starting kicker of the season—for a different reason.

Gano has handled the position well for them the past six years (87.4 FG%), but has been as injury-prone as any player at the position. He played just eight games in 2023, ten in 2024, and five this year, so far. His last full season came all the way back in 2022.

They initially looked to second-year player and Ireland-native Jude McAtamney after winning the battle over Koo, who made his only two field goal attempts, but missed three of his last nine PATs, including a costly miss that contributed heavily to the Giants' collapse against the Denver Broncos.

All of this sounds eerily familiar to Falcons fans who are still amid the revoling door at kicker entering Sunday morning in Berlin. After Koo's release prior to Week 2, Romo took over until he missed a game-tying PAT against the Patriots, which has the Dirty Birds returning to the drawing board.

And, much like the Giants, they better hope their new kicker makes all of his kicks because they are going against a 7-2 Indianapolis Colts team.

The Colts have scored at least 20 points in every game this season and over 30 in six games. Leaving points on the board will be a great way to lose a sixth game.

And, with the Falcons' luck, they will watch Koo make a game-winning field goal or multiple attempts from deep after watching their new kicker miss one. It would be too fitting.