Jaguars’ record-breaking play only twisted the knife after Falcons' Week 9 collapse

Sometimes it just feels like everything that can go wrong will go wrong as an Atlanta Falcons fan. And then come all the brutal reminders of these terrible memories.

Playing the Patriots in Week 9 was bad enough, as it brought up terrible memories of that fateful Super Bowl Sunday nearly a decade ago.

But we all hoped we would see the Falcons get some sort of revenge by beating the Pats at their place to snap their four-game-winning streak. Unfortunately, after a miraculous touchdown catch by Drake London, Parker Romo was unable to hit a game-tying PAT.

So, naturally, Falcons fans had to watch a record-breaking field goal not too long after when Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little hit a 68-yard field goal before halftime.

CAM LITTLE JUST KICKED THE LONGEST FG IN NFL HISTORY! 68 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/WGZb6O9xhX — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

Want it to hurt even more? The Dirty Birds could've drafted him last year in the sixth round. Instead, they drafted Zion Logue, who never played a game in red and black, 19 picks earlier.

Falcons get another punch in the gut watching the Sunday evening slate of games

Kicker can be the most frustrating position in football. Teams can use a Day 2 pick on one and never get a return on investment. And then you watch a team sign a random guy off the street for little money, and they immediately turn into one of the NFL's most reliable boots.

The Falcons have been feeling the pressure these past two seasons after Younghoe Koo's sudden drop-off.

While I said the Falcons could've drafted Little a year ago, they had no way of knowing that Koo would go from one of the best to one of the worst in the league.

If they had drafted him, who knows if he would've even made the roster. Koo was playing on a significant extension.

Nevertheless, that doesn't mean it hurts any less...

Last year, the Dirty Birds likely would've made the playoffs for the first time in seven years if they had made their field goals in clutch time.

This year, they dropped a crucial Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because they couldn't make an average field goal. This week, they were robbed of a tie game because their journeyman kicker couldn't hit a PAT, before they turned to Romo.

Now, who knows where Raheem Morris goes at the position. Does he stick with Romo, or do they go back to the streets for competition?

But seeing Little bang a 68-yard field goal like it was nothing makes it feel like everything is against the Falcons right now. Especially given pretty much everything else went right.