Falcons land a third-round steal giving Jessie Bates the perfect compliment

Xavier Watts' fall demanded the Atlanta Falcons make a second move up in this year's draft to add the perfect potential pairing with veteran Jessie Bates. It was the biggest remaining question mark for the Falcons, along with depth at corner. It is fair to wonder if this move perhaps suggests the team is going to chase veteran corner Jalen Ramsey. A more likely explanation is the team remaining content with re-signing veteran corners Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Kevin King. Still, it is the next position the Falcons must find an answer for in what has suddenly become an impressive defensive rebuild.

Last season's addition of safety Justin Simmons didn't work as expected, leading to the two sides parting ways this offseason. Adding Watts solidifies this decision, giving Atlanta a clear second starting option. While the pick is an exciting one, it does come at a high cost, with the Falcons yet again spending a 2026 pick in an effort to move up.

#NFL TRADE#Falcons Acquire

2025 3rd Rd (#96)#Eagles Acquire

2025 3rd Rd (#101)

2026 5th Rd — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 26, 2025

Terry Fontenot is signaling the Falcons are ready to push their chips to the center of the table

Sending the Eagles the team's 2026 fifth-round pick now leaves the Falcons with only five selections next offseason. This is a bit concerning when you consider the tackle positions and the need to continue to add defensive talent. It speaks to a front office that is desperate to turn the corner and willing to pay top dollar for what they believe is that chance.

Watts is a great pick and continues Atlanta's strong start to the 2025 NFL Draft. The draft's final day will see the Falcons make their final two selections before turning their attention back to the trade and free agent markets. Remaining position concerns include center, corner, tackle, and interior defensive linemen.

Any of these positions could be high on Atlanta's priority list as the team attempts to complete an offseason rebuild. No question, Fontenot isn't content sitting back and leaving his fate in question; the GM is swinging for the fences.