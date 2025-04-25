Falcons reverse decade of terrible pass rushes with James Pearce Jr. selection

Atlanta wasn't done on Draft night after selecting Georgia defender Jalon Walker. The team traded with the Rams to work their way back into the first round, taking the 26th overall pick in exchange for next year's first rounder and picks #46 and #242 in this year's draft. Atlanta received pick #101 as well, retaining their ability to pick in the draft's middle rounds. The team would select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with the 26th overall pick, remaking the team's pass rushing unit in the draft's first round.

These are the types of splashy additions fans have been begging Atlanta to make for the past decade. Two of the last four seasons, the Falcons have found themselves in the bottom two in sacks. In both of the other two seasons, Atlanta remained at the bottom of the pack without a franchise star. Finally, the team has hopes of turning this page not only with the addition of Walker, but exciting edge rusher Pearce.

Terry Fontenot finally makes an impressive effort to fix Atlanta's failing pass rush

After their trade, the #Falcons select at No. 26 #Tennessee edge James Pearce Jr, a player they've done extensive homework on.



In fact, the team met with Pearce and his mom yesterday, looking into his character. They believe the culture set by Raheem Morris will help. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2025

Pearce simply needs to continue his development at the next level, having every needed tool to make the jump. It will simply become a question of whether Pearce will put in the work and if Atlanta's coaching staff is the right fit. It will help to have veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd and an accomplished group of defensive coaches as calming forces.

This is the first time since the 2016 offseason that Atlanta fans have reason to feel their defense is poised to finally take a meaningful step forward. For so long, the franchise has opted to ignore clear defensive needs, with pass rushers being at the top of that list. The move to not only add Jalon Walker but find a path back into the first round to add a potential franchise edge rusher is impressive.

In what was a make-or-break draft for Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot, the early decisions and reaction is impressive. Now, the Falcons are going to be forced to be creative for their remaining defensive needs. The team only has limited remaining selections with all coming late on days two and three of the draft. Considering how aggressive Fontenot has been, however, it is worth keeping a close eye on whether the team attempts another move up. Already lacking next year's first-rounder, the team could view this as a chance to push their chips to the center of the table and continue the early aggression. No question, the first round was an early win for the Atlanta Falcons.