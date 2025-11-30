Falcons' latest roster move could have dire consequences for struggling draft pick

The Atlanta Falcons' receiver woes have only grown as of late, and the alarm bells are sounding for one wideout. Despite Drake London being inactive due to a PCL sprain, the Falcons named second-year receiver Casey Washington a healthy scratch in both Weeks 12 and 13.

The 24-year-old has struggled immensely this season, as his stock might have reached an all-time low. On Monday, the Dirty Birds finally addressed their lack of receiver depth by signing former Kirk Cousins' teammate K.J. Osborn to the practice squad, which might be the beginning of the end for Washington in Atlanta.

However, instead of Osborn, Dylan Drummond was promoted to the active roster and should play significant snaps against the New York Jets, which could come at Washington's expense. The former sixth-round pick has seen his role diminish as of late, which is an alarming development.

Falcons' KJ Osborn signing could spell trouble for Casey Washington

In Week 1 against the Buccaneers, the 2024 sixth-round pick played a season-high 72 snaps with Darnell Mooney sidelined, as his three receptions and 33 yards marked the highest single-game totals of his career. But from there, things have went downhill faster than anyone could've expected.

Moreover, his last three appearances prior to being healthy scratched in the rivalry clash came in Weeks 8, 10, and 11 against the Dolphins, Colts, and Panthers. And in those three games, Washington played just eight offensive snaps in total and a measly three passing-down snaps.

For a player who was gifted a prime opportunity to emerge as a starter in a battered receiver room, this is a dramatic fall from grace. His main competition for snaps behind London was KhaDarrel Hodge, David Sills V, and Mooney, which is far from the most exciting group of wide receivers.

Something worth noting is the fact that this isn't the first time the Falcons have done this in 2025. After Ray-Ray McCloud was healthy scratched back in Week 6, Raheem Morris and the team sent him home for an "excused absence" before releasing him prior to their Week 7 matchup with the 49ers.

McCloud was vocal about his frustration when the team fired WR's coach Ike Hilliard, so cutting ties at least made some sense, but there's no logical reason Washington is in the doghouse. He's been one of the team's only vertical threats this season, and Morris provided little clarification on the situation.

Yet he's caught just six passes for 94 yards on the season, so if Atlanta's front office parts ways with the Illinois standout to make way for additional snaps for Osborn and Drummond, it won't be a huge loss for the surging Cousins.