The spark Kirk Cousins needed may have shockingly appeared before the Falcons' eyes

With Drake London ruled out for Week 12 due to a PCL sprain, the Atlanta Falcons activated rookie Dylan Drummond from the practice squad. And now that London will miss Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets, Drummond was signed to the active roster since he had no elevations left.

In the 24-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, Drummond logged 15 offensive snaps and caught all three of his targets for 18 yards. Sure it wasn’t explosive, but it was exactly what you want from a depth receiver who’s thrown into the fire with Casey Washington serving as a healthy scratch.

A 100% catch rate, all three grabs moving the chains, and no miscommunications with a quarterback whose offense relies heavily on timing and precision. And it didn’t take long for quarterback Kirk Cousins to let everyone know how he felt about the 25-year-old undrafted free agent signing.

Drummond’s rise isn’t a breakout story (at least not yet) but it’s unquestionably real.

Dylan Drummond signed to Falcons' active roster before Week 13 matchup due to connection with Kirk Cousins

What began as a pair of anonymous elevations in Weeks 8 and 9 (seven total offensive snaps, zero targets) has evolved into something the Falcons suddenly need with their superstar receiver sidelined. And he was the one who got the nod over fellow undrafted wide receiver Nick Nash.

Cousins’ comments weren’t the typical veteran QB pat on the back for a practice-squad guy. They read like someone who has built reps with a player he believes can function in an NFL offense.

That matches what quietly played out behind the scenes: weeks of scout-team work, growing chemistry, and the type of reliability that sticks in a quarterback’s mind. And that comfort helped the four-time Pro Bowler shine in Michael Penix Jr.'s absence.

Atlanta didn’t plan for Drummond to be part of the story, but both he and Cousins have clearly been preparing for the possibility. However, the team did just sign Cousins' former teammate K.J. Osborn to the practice squad, so the fact the Eastern Michigan product was the one activated is telling.

But if Cousins trusts him (and the early evidence supports that he for sure does) it’s the logical thing to do, especially since the 37-year-old will be the Falcons' starter for the rest of the season.

Now I get that no one’s saying Drummond is the next long-term starter or the next hidden gem about to blow up the league. But he is a player who earned a quarterback’s trust, seized the moment when finally given one, and presented the Falcons with a decision they didn’t expect to face.

Because sometimes, the best solutions aren’t the ones you spend months planning for. Sometimes, you find the right guy exactly where you weren’t looking, and the Falcons may have just found one in Dylan Drummond.