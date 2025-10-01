Falcons legend just said what all fans are thinking about Kirk Cousins

Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons handed Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million deal that has quickly become one of the worst contracts distributed in NFL history. Cousins lasted just 14 games as a starter in Atlanta, where he threw a career-high 18 interceptions before being benched for Michael Penix Jr.

Despite possessing a lucrative cap hit, Terry Fontenot and the Falcons opted to retain the 37-year-old as a backup rather than explore trade opportunities when interest was at its peak this offseason. However, quarterback injuries around the league have teams scrambling, most notably the Jake Browning-led Bengals who have lost back-to-back games in humiliating fashion.

With Joe Burrow out until December, Cincinnati is in dire need of more stability at the position until he returns. Browning's five interceptions are third-most in the NFL—and he's only made two full starts. The Bengals have been heavily linked to Cousins, and now former Falcons star Roddy White thinks it's a match made in heaven.

Think it’s about time for the Bengals to call Atl and give up a second or third for kirko cause this look bad. — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) September 30, 2025

Roddy White wants to see the Bengals trade for Kirk Cousins

Cousins' only action in 2025 came in Week 3 after replacing Penix in garbage time during the Falcons' 30-0 defeat in Carolina. He completed five of seven passes for 29 yards, and it's apparent that the four-time Pro Bowler is a visible upgrade over Browning.

Raheem Morris has made it clear there is no quarterback controversy in Atlanta, so it's no surprise that teams will come calling as the NFL Trade Deadline draws closer.

White spent 11 seasons with the franchise and instantly became a fan favorite, as the offense led by the UAB product, Julio Jones, and Matt Ryan took the league by storm in the early 2010's. In his career, the four-time Pro Bowler recorded over 10,000 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns and has remained active within the Atlanta community.

And with Lamar Jackson out for a few weeks, the Baltimore Ravens could join the sweepstakes for an intriguing bidding war between two AFC North rivals. Both teams are missing their franchise quarterbacks for the near future, but even a Day 2 pick like White suggested feels steep—a fourth or fifth-round return feels more realistic.

Cousins is looking for an opportunity to prove he can remain a starter in the modern NFL, but he's not the only apple of team's eye anymore. Russell Wilson could be a trade candidate after the Giants benched the 10-time Pro Bowler in favor of Jaxson Dart, which could affect Atlanta's return.

The Dirty Birds' decision to keep the Michigan State product has only been met with criticism, as his presence in Flowery Branch creates an unnecessary distraction behind Penix. But now the Bengals' 28-3 loss on Monday Night makes their next move clear.

