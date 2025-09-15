When the Atlanta Falcons made their decision to hand the keys to the car to Michael Penix Jr., that obviously meant the backup job would then belong to Kirk Cousins. Now, even after all of the trade speculation over the offseason regarding Cousins, he stuck in Atlanta and remained Penix's backup.

However, the Falcons didn't have to wait long in order to see the perfect trade opportunity to surface. The Cincinnati Bengals have started this season 2-0, which comes as a huge surprise knowing they almost never start off hot. But, their second victory came with a near-worst-case scenario.

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow could now be out up to three months due to a Grade 3 turf toe injury that may require surgery. Without Burrow for an extended period of time, now it is up to third-year pro Jake Browning.

A Kirk Cousins trade makes too much sense for the Bengals

Look, Browning took over for Burrow in 2023 and did happen to go 4-3 as a starter that year. However, after an offseason that saw the Bengals botch multiple contract situations, the fact that they are 2-0 right now seems like they've pulled off the miraculous.

After all, do they really want to bank on Browning to take over for the majority of the year? This is the same backup quarterback who came in and threw three interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Cincinnati has an offense loaded with talent. Kirk Cousins could come in and get the ball to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins very similarly to how he did with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in Minnesota. it just makes too much sense, even with that cap hit.

Browning might keep the Bengals afloat for a couple of games, but Cincinnati is facing a tough few games ahead on their schedule.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, this if firmly Penix's job. Cousins doesn't have much longer in the NFL and, if he really wants to continue playing, then heading to the 2-0 Bengals would be a phenomenal opportunity for him. He would go right into a strong offensive system with playmakers at all positions and have a real shot at a successful season in Cincy.

