Falcons' legend weighs in on Browns’ quarterback battle

Former Atlanta Falcons corner and current college head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time commenting on Shedeur Sanders' impressive rookie minicamp debut. Deion is building up his son as the Browns attempt to figure out who their starting quarterback for the 2025 season will be. The team brought in veteran Joe Flacco and former Pittsburgh starter Kenny Pickett ahead of this year's draft.

Cleveland selected both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in a desperate attempt to find an answer. Considering how awful Deshaun Watson has been, this isn't a shocking decision for the franchise. While Deion is notably biased on the subject, the former Falcon isn't wrong when looking at Shedeur's impressive start.

Falcons' legend Deion Sanders believes in the ceiling of Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders

This isn't the first time the Falcons have found their franchise in headlines surrounding the quarterback. It was Atlanta's defensive coordinator who was responsible for the leak that would set up a regrettable prank call. However, this appears to be a story that is thankfully starting to die.

In large part due to Sanders grabbing the headlines with an impressive rookie minicamp. This is where it is important to note how misleading the camps can be for the position. Atlanta was building up quarterback Desmond Ridder when put in a similar spot. Sanders has far more arm talent than Ridder, but the point remains that no lasting conclusions can be drawn from these reps.

Neither can you take Deion's opinion, which is that of an understandably proud parent. Sanders is going to have an uphill battle in Cleveland with a questionable offensive line and needing to beat out both Flacco and Dillon Gabriel for a starting role. One thing that will unquestionably aid this quest is how much name recognition Sanders already carries.

In a division with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, this does carry immense value. Cleveland is desperate to find a reason to give a cursed franchise a reason to believe again. If Sanders is able to make the quarterback competition remotely close, you name Shedeur the starter on name value alone. Cleveland fans should keep this in mind as the competition continues throughout the summer and into the preseason.