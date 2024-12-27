Jayden Daniels is quite the talent. The likely Offensive Rookie of the Year has completely changed the Washington Commanders franchise and has them in prime position to secure a playoff spot on Sunday.

However, the Atlanta Falcons have something to say about that. They are also fighting to win their division and are focusing on stopping the dynamic Daniels in this week's practice.

The Falcons have signed QB Emory Jones to the practice squad. A team representative said Atlanta did so to use Jones on the scout team at practice this week to better simulate Jayden Daniels’ skill set. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 26, 2024

As you can read, the decision to sign Emory Jones comes down to his scrambling ability. With Michael Penix Jr. as the starter, the team no longer had anyone to simulate Daniels' athleticism. It is the most important one-week signing you will ever see.

Jayden Daniels' skills force Atlanta Falcons to sign Emory Jones

Without a doubt, the most worrisome thing going into Sunday's game against the Commanders for the Falcons is Jayden Daniels' athleticism—they can't afford to let him run around the field.

Of course, everything starts on the practice field but it is hard to practice stopping an athletic quarterback when Kirk Cousins is your scout team QB. Signing someone like Emory Jones had to be done.

Jones was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in May after a six-year collegiate career with Florida, Arizona State, and Cincinnati.

Sadly, the Georgia native won't be with the Falcons for long. They will likely release him once he is finished imitating Jayden Daniels.

There should be hope that the Falcons defense can stop Daniels' legs. Much of the reason for their surge in sacks since their bye week is their increased discipline in rushing the quarterback. Discipline will be the most important part of keeping the rookie quarterback in the pocket Sunday night.