Falcons make their final decision on Younghoe Koo (and it's shocking)

It wasn't too long ago that I was writing an article about Younghoe Koo taking over as the NFL's all-time leader in field goal percentage after Justin Tucker had missed a kick. But his clutch gene seems to have fizzled, and has been unreliable since the start of 2024.

And now here we are talking about him being one of the league's worst kickers, pushing the Falcons to sign his replacement in John Parker Romo.

Raheem Morris said there would be a kicking competition this week in practice, with the winner earning the opportunity to kick on Sunday Night Football. Well, the decision has been made as the newcomer will take over the kicking duties, putting Koo's future in serious doubt.

Falcons send a clear message to Younghoe Koo by rolling with John Parker Romo in Week 2

You don't often see a team rule out a non-injured player more than 24 hours before kickoff—that is the case for the Falcons and Younghoe Koo.

The longtime starter won't even travel with the team to Minneapolis, so it's not like he'll stand on the sidelines in waiting or anything.

The #Falcons downgraded Younghoe Koo (not injury related) to out and he didn’t travel with the team. https://t.co/donaV9NCTy — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 13, 2025

This sends a crystal-clear message to the 31-year-old: that his time with the team is soon coming to a close and Raheem Morris' decision is the first step towards what figures to be an ugly breakup between Koo and the Falcons.

Assuming Romo doesn't fare the same way, Koo will likely be released at the start of the week, even with his guaranteed money. There is no reason to waste a roster spot on the extra kicker.

As for Romo, this is a massive opportunity for him. He will be making his Falcons debut in the same stadium he made his NFL debut in last year—U.S. Bank Stadium.

The former Virginia Tech kicker played four games with the Vikings, converting on 11 of his 12 attempts, with his lone miss being a 42-yarder. He also made seven of his eight PAT attempts.

In his debut against the Jaguars, he scored all of Minnesota's 12 points, hitting from 45, 33, 34, and 29 yards out. Hopefully, the Falcons won't need him that much. Everyone would be okay if all of his attempts came after touchdowns.

Nevertheless, this team has to put the football through the uprights. You could argue they would've won the division last year if Koo and Riley Patterson had done their job. The Dirty Birds can't afford to have this again be their downfall.

