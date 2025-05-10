Falcons' massive risk leaves them with two rookie draft classes in 2025

The Atlanta Falcons had one of the least productive rookie classes in the NFL last season, but it was planned that way.

Their shocking selection of Michael Penix Jr. and subsequent selections of developmental players rounded out a class that was never intended to produce immediately.

Here we are a year later, and they will be counted on, along with the new wave of rookies, to lead the team into the playoffs.

Falcons will benefit from having two rookie classes this season

There was a clear theme with the Falcons' 2024 draft class: an eye to the future.

It started off with Michael Penix Jr., who was never meant to see the field as a rookie.

Then you had the second- and fourth-round selections of Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus. The duo was expected to learn from the two veterans, Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, while making an occasional impact on the field.

JD Bertrand, Jase McClellan, Casey Washington, and Zion Logue were drafted as depth pieces.

The one rookie who was supposed to contribute early and often? Bralen Trice, the third-round pick out of Washington.

However, his season ended before it got started as he tore his ACL in the first preseason game. We saw just how much they were counting on him with the subsequent panic trade for Matt Judon.

In total, the eight-man draft class played just 582 snaps (excluding special teams). 36% of those snaps came from Penix's three starts to finish the season.

This is why the Falcons will essentially be deploying two rookie classes in 2025.

Michael Penix Jr., Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice, Brandon Dorlus, Xavier Watts, Billy Bowman Jr., and JD Bertrand will all see significant action for the team.

We could even see surprise contributions from Casey Washington and Jase McClellan.

Zion Logue (no longer with the team) and Jack Nelson (developmental swing tackle) are the only two names we won't see.

How can you not get excited for this?

Last year's class was filled with future stars, while this year's is filled with immediate difference-makers.