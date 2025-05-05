Falcons quickly drafted the replacement of offseason's strangest signing

It is no secret that Dee Alford is coming off his worst season in his young career. He was constantly picked on as the starting slot cornerback on a bad Atlanta Falcons defense.

Despite that, the Falcons elected to re-sign him—a head-scratching move that has since become even more head-scratching.

Billy Bowman Jr. just kicked Dee Alford off the Falcons roster

The Falcons' defensive staff planned to let Dee Alford and Clark Phillips III fight it out in training camp and preseason to start at nickel.

But then Jeff Ulbrich saw one of his favorite prospects fall right into his lap on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft in Billy Bowman Jr.

The Falcons' defense coordinator stated that Bowman will play in the slot, meaning he will now "compete" with Alford and Phillips.

But let's be honest, it is competition between the rookie and Phillips—Alford doesn't have much of a chance.

Just look at the facts: he wasn't a draft pick, isn't versatile, and is coming off a brutal season.

2023's fifth-round pick, Clark Phillips III, has spent the last two seasons on the boundary. Now, he moves to the slot with the ability to move outside in a pinch.

This year's fourth-round pick, Bowman Jr., played safety at Oklahoma and can be moved all around the field.

Meanwhile, Alford is a slot corner, and only a slot corner. He has no experience playing anywhere else, which will be his demise at preseason's conclusion.

From the day the Falcons announced his re-signing, it made no sense. Maybe Jimmy Lake is partly to blame, but Alford was the weak link in an inconsistent secondary last year.

Don't expect the former CFL star to be on the final roster. There is little reason for the Atlanta Falcons to hold onto him, barring him tearing it up in training camp and preseason.

As things currently stand, Billy Bowman Jr. seems to be the favorite to start at the nickel position.