Falcons may have just been given a taste of the future from impressive Week 10 foe

After Alec Pierce scored a beautiful 37-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the Atlanta Falcons' Week 10 battle in Berlin, it got fans thinking. No player in football has been making himself more money over the last few weeks than Pierce, and he'll be available in free agency this offseason.

The fourth-year wideout from Cincinnati currently leads the NFL in yards per reception, and could provide the Dirty Birds' offense with the explosiveness it's been sorely lacking. And while he'll command a nice payday in due time, it's something that continue helping a young offense ascend.

Most of the offensive attention in Indianapolis has gone towards the breakout campaign of Daniel Jones, the Offensive Player of the Year argument from Jonathan Taylor, and Tyler Warren's sensational rookie season. But he's quietly been a massive benefactor of Jones' career year.

And despite slipping under the radar for the league's best offense entering Week 10, Pierce is making his breakout season impossible to ignore.

Falcons need to consider signing Alec Pierce in free agency this offseason

Through seven games this season, the 25-year-old has caught 45 passes for 501 yards, while his big catch earlier in the game marked his first rouchdown reception of the season. He's done wonders in aiding Jones' breakout season, and is expected to be compensated for it.

However, Pierce is still the WR3 for the Colts and the fourth receiving option. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Warren are all ahead of him in the pecking order, but he's impressed to the point that Colts GM Chris Ballard felt comfortable trading Adonai Mitchell to New York earlier this week.

Obviously the Colts will want to bring back their wideout whose connection with their MVP candidate QB has flashed, but his market this offseason will have no shortage of bidders. Pierce could command a contract around $15 million per season, which Indy may not to afford after trading for Sauce Gardner.

The Colts' offense has so many mouths to feed, which is why a scenery change could truly unlock his potential. If he's already emerged as one of the NFL's premier deep threats, there's no telling what he could do with a more consistent target share.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, Pierce would be a perfect fit in Atlanta. Between he and Drake London, Michael Penix Jr. will have two explosive big bodies to feed, and the move could reap benefits in ways that Darnell Mooney has failed to this season.

Atlanta is in desperate need of more depth at receiver, and the 2022 second-round pick could be the perfect solution. As good as he is downfield and in 50-50 situation, he's looked even more impressive after the catch—which could help unlock an offense that has struggled at points this season.

It's unclear on whether Terry Fontenot will seriously consider this, but it would be the perfect next step in helping the Atlanta offense return to form.