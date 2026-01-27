Falcons may have no choice but to make sure Kyle Pitts is on team in 2026

It hasn’t been exactly the kind of career for Kyle Pitts that Falcons fans were hoping for, but he still has so much potential and he’s coming off his second best statistical year in terms of yards. However, he only reached 1,000 yards once back in his rookie season.

In his defense, there are other great playmakers on the offense and both the quarterback and head coaching situations were not to his advantage. The good news now is that the Falcons brought in Kevin Stefanski, who is a solid offensive mind that will benefit Atlanta. The only issue is that as of right now, Pitts is a scheduled free agent.

There is a chance that Atlanta will bring him back, but when you look at other options that the Falcons could go with at tight end, it might be better for them to bring Pitts back, even if it’s just for one more season.

Falcons' best choice at TE for 2026 is Kyle Pitts

The pending free agent market for the tight end position is not very strong. According to Spotrac, some of the pending free agent tight ends include Travis Kelce, David Njoku, and Dallas Goedart.

While it would make sense for a reunion with Njoku and Stefanski as they were in Cleveland together, it’s hard to imagine the Browns letting Njoku leave the building. Kelce could very well retire and or run it back with Kansas City for atleast one more season. As far as Goedart, it’s essentially the same thing as Njoku; hard to imagine that he leaves Philly.

Pitts is a great young option with a head coach who can finally utilize his talents to the best of his ability. With pressure being on Michael Penix to succeed under Stefanski, this could work to his advantage because he can be that safety valve in this offense. Even with Bijan Robinson in the backfield, the Falcons are going to have to throw it. Pitts is a great option to have.

It will be interesting to see what the Falcons do with Pitts. Do they franchise tag him? Do they end up agreeing on a long-term deal? Who knows, but the main thing is to just make sure that they find a way to keep him in Atlanta for atlease one more season if not more.