Falcons may have stumbled upon a hidden gem from their UDFA class

The Atlanta Falcons made a strong impression with their 2026 NFL Draft class, even if not everyone agrees with that sentiment. Their six-pick class marked an impressive start to the Ian Cunningham era in Atlanta, as in his first draft as a general manager, he was able to accomplish more with less.

His back was against the wall without no first-round pick, yet the Falcons came away with a group of players who can make an instant impact. But they fared just as well in undrafted free agency, so even though it feels minuscule, a few of the 16 players they signed have a good shot to make the roster.

D2 QB Jack Strand is getting all the shine, but he isn't the hidden gem of this UDFA class: Vinny Anthony II is. There's a reason the Dirty Birds are giving the 22-year-old $265,000 in guaranteed money: they have plans for him that we will see in action come rookie minicamp and training camp.

The Falcons may have big plans for undrafted WR Vinny Anthony II

Frankly, Anthony was never truly set up for success in college. Across his four years at Wisconsin, he caught 80 passes for 1,162 yards and five receiving touchdowns. Those are solid numbers, yes, but don't stand out at the NFL level-- and do not indicate the context of the situation he found himself in.

The 6-foot, 183-pound receiver was saddled with horrible quarterback play, which turned out to have an adverse effect on his draft stock. That forced Luke Fickell and the Badgers to get creative with how they utilized him, allowing him to wear many hats in a way that clearly intrigued Kevin Stefanski.

In addition to his duties as a receiver, he was used in every way imaginable. Anthony lined up out of the backfield and took a few carries there, but offers value on special teams too. He's a good return man and played gunner on special teams, and the Dirty Birds need many special teams contributors. Oh, and I almost forgot, Anthony also turned heads at the Senior Bowl.

His 37-inch vertical and 4.54 second 40-yard dash may not jump off the screen, but his 4.07 second 20-yard shuttle (in the 94th percentile among WRs) certainly does. Anthony offers short-to-intermediate speed, and has the versatility to compete for a role within a super thin receiver room.

Given the state of this receiver room, Anthony is a name to look out for. Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheus, and Zachariah Branch are the only roster locks at WR, so he'll compete with Casey Washington, Dylan Drummond, and Deven Thompkins for a roster spot, which isn't too bad.

Washington was placed in the doghouse by the old regime, Anthony offers more on offense than Thompkins, and I think he should he able to fend off the other UDFA WRs and Nick Nash and Chris Blair too. So don't be surprised if Anthony makes the roster and becomes the ultimate gadget guy.