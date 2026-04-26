Falcons send unmistakable message to these 3 veterans with NFL Draft choices

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and the Atlanta Falcons did as well as they could've given the circumstances. Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris put Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski in the toughest possible situation, yet they still managed to wiggle their way into a solid first draft.

Atlanta was equipped with no first-round pick and just five selections, yet came out of the weekend with a pretty strong six-player class. They weren't placed in any brutal situations like the past regime, as they adapted when the board did, so they were able to fill major needs and come away with value.

And basically every player the Falcons drafted is a good scheme fit. Avieon Terrell is a carbon copy of his older brother, Zachariah Branch is lightning in a bottle, Kendal Daniels has freakish athleticism, Harold Perkins has elite upside, and Anterio Thompson has shades of Grady Jarrett in his game.

More importantly, they should all compete for major roles from Day 1, which spells trouble for these veterans.

LB JD Bertrand

JD Bertrand has been on the chopping block with the Falcons for what feels like forever, yet Jeff Ulbrich never moved on from him because of the alternative. But even after losing Kaden Elliss, Atlanta now has the linebacker depth to finally cut ties with an obvious weak link on their defense.

The Dirty Birds drafted not one, but two linebackers in 2026, including Kendal Daniels, who is a much better fit for what Jeff Ulbrich wants at linebacker. Bertrand was in a rough spot after free agency, but Perkins and Daniels are gonna help stick him on special teams or be the reason he's cut entirely.

WR Casey Washington

I debated going with Olamide Zaccheus here, but I see no way he doesn't make the Week 1 roster. The more fitting option is Casey Washington, whom Raheem Morris inexplicably healthy scratched late last season, and may have an even harder time getting out of the doghouse with a new regime.

Washington already had Zaccheus, Jahan Dotson, and Drake London ahead of him in the WR pecking order, and now Zachariah Branch will cut in front of him. The Falcons drafted a receiver actually capable of turning short gains into long ones, so the 2024 sixth-rounder better pack his bags.

CB Mike Hughes

Last but most certaily not least, it's the player you should expect. Mike Hughes' future in Atlanta was always up in the air after his brutal 2025, and the Avieon Terrell pick put the nail in the coffin. Picking Terrell was more than a reunion, as he should start from Day 1 opposite his brother in the formation.

Unlike the two players before him, I would venture to say that Hughes has the best shot of sticking around. They can either stick Hughes (or Terrell) in the nickel, but the 2018 first-round pick should easily beat out Billy Bowman Jr. and Sydney Brown and have a bounce-back season in the slot.