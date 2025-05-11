Falcons might be desperate enough to bring back a name fans never expected

The Atlanta Falcons plan on relying on Kyle Pitts at the tight end position, but past him there is a void.

Zac Robinson's unit lacks a proven depth receiving tight end. Fortunately, options are still available, including a former Falcons' starter.

Hayden Hurst could find himself back with the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons lost Pro Bowl TE Austin Hooper to the Browns in 2020 and replaced him by trading a second- and fifth-round pick to the Ravens for Hayden Hurst.

Hurst had high expectations as a former first-round pick, which he has never lived up to.

However, that doesn't mean he isn't a good player. The journeyman tight end has provided solid depth to every team he has joined, which is why the Falcons need to bring him back.

Looking at Atlanta's depth chart, they have the receiving-threat Kyle Pitts and the blocking-specialist Charlie Woerner.

Past those two, there is nothing to get excited about.

Teagan Quitoriano has never had more than 120 yards in a season, Feleipe Franks needs no explanation, Nikola Kalinic has played 47 offensive snaps in three years, and Joshua Simon (who is the most intriguing option) is an undrafted free agent.

Tight end is a physical position that requires a backup plan. As with every player, Pitts is one play away from disaster—as we saw in 2022.

Which would then be disaster for the Falcons' offense.

Adding Hurst gives you a solid backup option. He has started plenty of games in his career, gives you solid receiving ability, and is a good-enough blocker.

You have to assume he would be willing to reunite with his former team. He has yet to sign anywhere after spending the last three seasons with three teams (Bengals, Panthers, and Chargers).

Not to mention, his enemy from his time in red and black is long gone; he was not a fan of Arthur Smith.

At the very least, it is a move that Terry Fontenot should explore.