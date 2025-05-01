2025 Draft secures the roster spot of player Falcons fans love to hate

Kyle Pitts hasn't been the most popular player in Atlanta over the past three years. The tight end has been beaten down for his lack of production and perceived lack of effort and hustle.

As is always the case, some of the criticism is warranted while some isn't. Nevertheless, Pitts is still one of the NFL's most talented tight ends—there is a reason he was picked No. 4 overall.

Entering his fifth and final year of his rookie deal, there was speculation he could be traded. However, after a tight-end-less 2025 Draft class, we can confidently say Kyle Pitts will finish the season as a Dirty Bird.

Falcons have no other option but to keep Kyle Pitts through 2025

The 2025 NFL Draft was littered with tight end talent. At the top, you had guys like Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, but the talent in the mid-to-late rounds was also rich.

The Atlanta Falcons did not dip into that talent, which tells us everything about their plans with Kyle Pitts.

Terry Fontenot, Raheem Morris, and the rest of the staff will ride out the final year of Pitts' deal with the hopes he can finally return to the Pro Bowl player he was as a rookie.

Why is this certain? Look at their replacement options (or lack thereof).

Charlie Woerner, Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Nikola Kalinic, and UDFA Joshua Simon. Combined, they have 28 catches over 149 games and 13 seasons.

Pitts has 196 catches in 61 games and four seasons.

In other words, no one can replace the primary receiving threat. Joshua Simon, an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, would be the best bet after he racked up 154 catches in 64 games and six seasons at the college level, but he hasn't even proven he is worth a roster spot.

If Pitts were traded, Fontenot would have to dip into the free agency market or make a trade.

The best bets in free agency would be Gerald Everett, C.J. Uzomah, or a Hayden Hurst reunion. Not exactly exciting.

A Dallas Goedart trade could be an option, but giving up a pick for an older player who will cost a sliver more entering the final year of his deal makes little sense. At that point, you might as well stick with Pitts.

Something worth noting in all of this is that if the Falcons let Pitts walk next offseason, some team will overpay for him. Teams always think they can get a player to live up to their draft stock, which could land the Falcons a solid compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Surely, that is why Fontenot doesn't plan on trading him—he figures having Pitts' production in 2025 with the potential of landing a comp pick is better than immediately replacing him.