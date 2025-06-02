Falcons missed prime opportunity to sign their former legend's son

Remember the name Asante Samuel? Samuel was an outstanding cornerback who finished his career with the Atlanta Falcons from 2012 to 2013.

His son, Asante Samuel Jr., was drafted a few years ago by the Los Angeles Chargers and is now looking for a new team. Unfortunately, the Falcons won't be his next destination after they filled out their roster.

Falcons missed a chance to sign Asante Samuel Jr. in free agency

Asante Samuel has been a solid player during his short career, playing both in the slot and on the outside. However, he is best suited for the inside, which is why the Falcons aren't a likely destination.

Terry Fontenot re-signed last year's slot starter, Dee Alford. It was also announced that his competition would be Clark Phillips III, who is moving back inside.

Then came the draft, where one of Jeff Ulbrich's favorite players fell right into the lap of the Dirty Birds. Billy Bowman was their fourth and final defender selected this year and will now compete with Alford and Phillips.

That leaves no room to sign Samuel Jr., unless they think he can play on the boundary.

A.J. Terrell is the unquestioned starter; in no way are you looking to start anyone else at CB1. Mike Hughes was re-signed after a solid season and also figures to be a starter.

But then things get dicey; Mike Ford Jr. is the primary backup, which you can't feel great about.

Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Keith Taylor, Cobee Bryant, Lamar Jackson, and Dontae Manning round out the depth.

There is room for him if he can play outside at a high level for Jeff Ulbrich.

However, signing him isn't likely. He is coming off a neck injury and will demand a good chunk of change, something the Falcons cannot give him.

If it were earlier in the offseason, it would be something to watch.

More Falcons news and rumors: