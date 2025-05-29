New report ruins Falcons' chances at landing All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey

The connections between Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Atlanta Falcons are obvious; Raheem Morris has a strong relationship with the All-Pro, and there is unmatched respect between the player and coach.

So, when it was reported that Ramsey would be traded, the Falcons become a top suitor.

However, Adam Schefter gave an update about a potential trade, releasing details that will likely leave the Falcons in the dust in the pursuit of the Dolphins' cornerback.

Bidding for Jalen Ramsey will leave the Falcons in the dust

ESPN insider Adam Schefter gave an interesting and relatively surprising update on the Miami Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey trade saga.

"The Miami Dolphins have been looking and open to dealing Jalen Ramsey, and there has been interest in and across the league. I think probably more than people realize and it certainly sounds like in the next couple of weeks, the Dolphins will be able to find a trade partner for Jalen Ramsey and he will be moving on yet again." Adam Schefter

That isn't good news for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have been rumored to be interested in the veteran cornerback to pair him with All-Pro A.J. Terrell.

However, mortgaging the future as an uncertain team for a veteran corner isn't a smart move.

We saw what happened last year with the Matt Judon trade. While Ramsey isn't coming off an injury like Judon was, and is coming off a good season, you never know when the inevitable decline will strike.

The Falcons can't get into a bidding war. A trade only happens if the market is scarce.

Terry Fontenot already drained resources in next year's draft, and as we have seen this offseason, it handcuffs you.

Fortunately, the Dirty Birds aren't desperate for a player like Ramsey. They re-signed Mike Hughes, who played well last year and should improve with a better pass rush.

