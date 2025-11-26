Falcons' most recent signing is bad news for Drake London's Week 13 status

It has been a long time since we have seen one player carry one position more than Drake London has carried the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver room.

On Sunday, Kirk Cousins and the offense were able to overcome his absence against the Saints as they scored 24 points to snap their losing streak.

However, that isn't likely to continue if London is out for an extended period of time. Unfortunately, that might be the case after Terry Fontenot felt the need to sign a veteran receiver who has experience catching passes from Cousins in K.J. Osborn.

While a practice squad signing might seem inconsequential, this one isn't. Osborn is a solid veteran who may be needed if London's injury problems extend into Week 13 against the Jets, which seems to be the case.

Drake London's Week 13 status very much in doubt after Falcons' signing of K.J. Osborn

Osborn spent the good part of four seasons catching passes from Cousins while a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He had significant success producing 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns in 50 games.

But, for whatever reason, Osborn hasn't been able to stick with a team. He spent time with the New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders in 2024 after leaving Minnesota during the same time that Cousins did.

Honestly, it is surprising the Falcons are taking the practice-squad approach with him. He has produced more than everyone at wide receiver except London and Darnell Mooney.

This appears to be an 'in case of emergency' move by the Dirty Birds. Since London likely won't able to play against the New York Jets on Sunday, they will promote Osborn and hope he can get right back to producing with his former quarterback.

We will have to see how things develop moving forward. London has dealt with numerous injuries this season, including a shoulder injury, a hip sprain, and a Grade 2 PCL sprain that was the culprit of his absence against the Saints.

He has managed to play through most ailments. He will do everything it takes to get back on the field because he knows just how important he is to the team—not only as a pass-catching weapon, but also a blocker.

Not to mention, he is trying to prove he is worthy of a massive long-term extension with the Falcons. Hopefully, the signing of Osborn has nothing to do with London and everything to do with the lack of production from the rest of the WR room like David Sills V, Casey Washington, and KhaDarrel Hodge.