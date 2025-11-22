Bombshell report has Falcons fans salivating over perfect Drake London complement

Entering a Week 12 clash with the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons are desperate for help at wide receiver. Drake London will miss at least the next week with a PCL sprain, so his absence has the Falcons relying on Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, and KhaDarrel Hodge in three receiver formations.

Mooney has been impressive in the past, but the trio has left a lot to be desired in 2025. The Dirty Birds have been scouring the free agent market to search for reinforcements, but just stumbled into the perfect find for Kirk Cousins to get the most out of a severely depleted receiver room in Atlanta.

Dianna Russini shockingly reported last night that star receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were approaching a breakup, but whether that means now or in the offseason has yet to be determined. The list of suitors for Aiyuk will be long, but Terry Fontenot has to get Atlanta involved.

Falcons need to throw their hat into the ring for WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk was limited to just seven games in 2024 due to tearing both his ACL and MCL, and has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from his knee injuries. The sixth-year receiver is ramping up in his recovery, but the relationship between him and Kyle Shanahan has clearly been strained lately.

It was just 15 months ago that the Niners made the 2020 first-round pick one of the highest-paid wideouts in football, as he is one of just 10 receivers to be making north of $30 million per season. But now it's starting to look like it would be a genuine surprise if he suited up for them this season. ,

This is where the Falcons come in. It's no secret that a 3-7 team that's lost five straight and doesn't have a first-round pick is far from an ideal landing spot, but the former Arizona State star would fit right in alongside Atlanta's young core. He's only 27, so pairing him and London would be lethal.

The concern is realizing that Michael Penix Jr.'s status for the beginning of 2026 is in serious doubt, but even Kirk Cousins could tap into Aiyuk's skillset. The vertical passing game with London sidelined is a complete joke, so maybe there's a clear answer to rectifying what will be an obvious red flag.

Moreover, both Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot's jobs are on the line, so they can't sit idly by while watching a superstar caliber-receiver sign elsewhere. With that being said, both Atlanta's lack of cap space and Aiyuk's presumed desire to be a WR1 will ensure that this pipe dream stays just that.